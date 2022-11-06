Arise TV Debate: I Am Happy Tinubu Was Absent – Swuftz

As I watched the Live Townhall meeting organized by the Arise TV , I couldn’t but be glad Tinubu was absent at the meeting.

I couldn’t imagine the person of Tunubu being treated to the shoddy organisation and unprofessional presentation by the Anchor Reuben Abati.

I think Atiku deliberately sent his running mate Okowa. This type of debate is so local. It’s only meant for deputies or House of Reps members to attend.

Peter Obi tried to outdo himself in most of his response especially about the security because he wanted to score cheap point but end up talking like local government chairmanship aspirant. I have to Port to another channel quick quick.

