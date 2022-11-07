Arise TV Town Hall Meeting: Dino Melaye Denies Apologising To Peter Obi

A spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Dino Melaye has denied reports that he has apologized to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) after Sunday’s altercation at the Arise TV Town Hall meeting.

Obi accused Melaye of trolling him during the meeting and warned that he will not accept such again.

The drama started after Dino Melaye tagged an attendee of the meeting ‘Obi people.’

As one of the attendees stood up to question the presidential candidates, Dino was heard saying “Na wa o, Obi people.”

Peter Obi spoke harshly from his seat, saying: “Stop that Dino. Why are you always calling me? I won’t take that. This man is from ANPP. Why are you calling him Obi people? ”

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, a spokesperson of the LP said the matter has been resolved between the two as Dino has apologized.

” I don’t think there is any issue again as he (Dino) has apologized to our presidential candidate shortly after the town hall meeting yesterday” he said.

However, Melaye denied offering any apology to Obi, saying the spokesperson is lying.

” He is a liar. Me, offer apology? Where?” He asked.



https://independent.ng/town-hall-meeting-dino-melaye-denies-apologising-to-peter-obi/

