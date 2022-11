https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFgAN_DGeNo

Armed herdsmen have shot at passenger vehicles along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and killed one instantly while injuring another. According to the eyewitness, the herdsmen shot dead the driver and took the wife away.

The other occupant can be seen in need of medical attention from a bullet wound sustained from the attackers. The Lagos-Ibadan expressway has become a hotbed of herdsmen abductions in recent times.

