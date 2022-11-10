Army Searches For Soldier Kidnapped In Abia; Arms, INEC Materials Recovered

The army says it will not rest until it rescues Bassey Ikunugwan, a staff sergeant, who was reportedly abducted in Ohafia in Abia state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Onyema Nwachukwu, director of army public relations, said the soldier was abducted on November 2.

He, however, added that the army has been conducting search-and-rescue operations for the missing soldier, during which troops have clashed with gunmen.

Nwachukwu also said weapons and materials belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been recovered from hideouts in Abia.

“In a follow-up operation on 5 November, 2022, troops raided another enclave of the groups around Amangu Village in Abia State. During the operation, troops neutralised two of the criminals, while some fled with gunshot wounds,” he said.

“Troops recovered two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, four Pump Action guns, one locally made Pistol, one Sniper rifle, six magazines, 13 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and one Motorcycle.

“Other items recovered from the dissidents are 2 CCTV cameras, one solar panel, flags, one walkie-talkie, 2 mobile phones, two pamphlets of Biafran anthem, one INEC box, 12 face caps, machetes, pairs of combat boots, pairs of rain boot, camouflage uniforms, one transistor radio, two jungle hats, two knee guards, one power bank, one INEC image capturing machine and a PVC.

“Sadly, during these engagements, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice.

“The NA will leave no stone unturned in the search of the abducted soldier. The NA assures the general public that all operations will be conducted within the ambit of the law and in line with global best practices, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conducts guiding NA operations.

“It should be clear to all that criminal acts of attack on and abduction of service personnel is an act against the state which will not go without consequences.”



https://www.thecable.ng/troops-search-for-soldier-abducted-in-abia-recover-arms-inec-materials-from-hideouts/amp

