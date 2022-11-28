Arsonists Set Ablaze INEC Office In Izzi, Ebonyi State (Photos)

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

INEC OFFICE IN IZZI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF EBONYI STATE SET ABLAZE

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported that our Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko, was set ablaze this morning.

The incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.

Although no casualties resulted from the attack, the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.

Sadly, this is the third attack on our Local Government office in less than three weeks following similar attacks on our offices in Ogun and Osun States on 10th November 2022.

Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner & Chairman

Information and Voter Education Committee

Sunday 27th November 2022



https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1596938008737251328?t=Jngs8dnewsjT0VKMA7dQWQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related