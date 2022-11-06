Aston Villa Vs Manchester United Today At 3pm

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in this Sunday afternoon Premier League encounter.

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. United will be looking to continue their ongoing good form in the Premier League – they haven’t lost a league game in their last five matches.

In their previous fixture, the Red Devils defeated West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford. It was an intriguing affair with few clear-cut chances – however, Marcus Rashford popped up with a goal in the 38th minute to give the United all three points.

