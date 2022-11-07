ASUU: Buhari Will Intervene Soon – Gbajabiamila Appeals For Calm

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.nairaland.com/7377002/gbajabiamila-deal-sealed-ASUU-strike#117457228

ASUU: @femigbaja appeals for calm, says @MBuhari to intervene soon.

https://twitter.com/SpeakerGbaja/status/1589630107412758528?t=_wE2D4rlNeQuFG9AiaqS3A&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: