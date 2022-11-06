ASUU-NEC To Debate Strike Resumption On Monday, November 7

The National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-NEC) has said that it will meet on Monday, November 7, to debate whether or not to resume its eight-month strike.

ASUU had temporarily suspended its strike on October 14 after extensive discussions with federal government representatives led by Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The move to consider resuming the strike came after the federal government paid lecturers half salaries for the month of October.

However, in a press statement issued on Saturday, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment said that “members of ASUU were paid pro-rata, not half pay as widely reported in the media”.

Across the country, universities have started to halt academic activities as a consequence of the payment of ratioed wages. On Friday, the University of Jos asked its lecturers to stay home.

Both the University of Abuja and Olabisi Onabanjo Univeristy have postponed their matriculation ceremonies until further notice.

Gombe State University has seized students’ results and stopped the supervision of undergraduate and postgraduate projects, while Bayero University, Kano, has chosen to await the conclusion of tomorrow’s meeting.



