‘At 24, I Still Reason Like A Teenager’

I don’t know whether it’s due to the fact I’m an introvert or maybe because I have lost connection with most of my secondary school friends.. to me I feel I’m just normal but people always tell me I don’t act mature.. something happened today where I work,I have a colleague who is 17 years old, he somehow has a huge stature you will think he is around 22, somehow I became friend with this guy, not until today we had a discussion that made him ask for my age,I said 24 he was surprised and said wow. I said do I really look that young, he says not really “but the way I behave”.

He pain me, but I just comot eye.

I also noticed I crush on secondary school girls sometimes,I will feel as if we are age mates, I even feel as if I’m age mates with the lil boys still in ss3 at time.

And I believe this is due to the fact I couldn’t secure admission since I finished secondary school in 2016,I just got admission this year but I’ve lost interest already cuz most of my mates are done with school. And I still thought to myself today that if I go to school now,I will start mingling with underage and my mind will be growing at the same pace with them.

I’m not happy at all.

I need your advice please.

pardon my grammatical errors.

