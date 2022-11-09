Ataga: Chidinma Was Having Sex With Foster Father – Police Witness

A police witness in the trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of the Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, Monday said the accused had sexual relations with her foster father, Onoh Ojukwu.

The police witness, Olusegun Bamidele, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, made the revelation during a trial-within-trial at the Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square when he was cross-examined by Onwuka Egwu, counsel for Chidinma.

The police officer who is serving with the homicide department of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba on October 29, told the court the findings of his investigation team including how Chidinma confessed to killing Ataga during a scuffle in his hotel room on June 15, 2021.

The court, acting at the instance of the legal team of the accused person, had ordered a trial-within-trial to ascertain whether Chidinma’s statement was made under duress.

During the trial on Monday, DSP Bamidele revealed to the court that his team found an intelligence report which revealed that Chidinma had sexual relations with her foster father, Vanguard reports.

“In the course of our detention of Mr. Ojukwu, we stumbled on intelligence that there was an amorous (sexual) relationship between the first defendant (Chidinma) and her foster father. That gave us a hint that Mr. Ojukwu was not sincere and that he was aware of the offence that Chidinma is standing trial for today,” he said.

“We found that she was concealing the real information. We also established that the mother of the first defendant never approved the custody of the first defendant to Ojukwu and it was on this basis that we charged him to court alongside the three defendants at the Magistrate Court so that the court can decide if he should get bail or not.”

The police witness who further recounted how Chidinma and the foster father, Ojukwu were arrested, insisted that the police followed due process in obtaining their statements at the Police station.

After listening to the testimony of the police witness, the presiding judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the trial to November 10.



