The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will appear on The Candidates town hall event with Kadaria Ahmed at 7pm tonight.

You can watch live on YouTube

Also on News Central. DSTV Channel 422, StarTimes Channel 274, AVO Channel 23

On NTA News 24 on DSTV. Channel 419, StarTimes Channel 433.

Also listen live on radio in Lagos on 97.7 FM or 103.5 FM (Radio Nigeria)

