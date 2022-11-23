Atiku Abubakar To Hold Rally In Kwara On Thursday

PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN RALLY AT ILORIN, KWARA STATE
The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation cordially invites all elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former PDP Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Kwara State Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled as follows:
DATE: Thursday 24th November, 2022.
VENUE: Kwara Metropolitan Square Ilorin, Kwara State
TIME: 11:00 am
Please endeavor to attend and participate as we join hands with our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, (Waziri Adamawa) and Vice Presidential Candidate, H. E. Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa CON, on the journey to Recover Nigeria.
Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR
Director General,
PDP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION