Atiku don run!!!

You guys can now see that ONLY PETER OBI is ready amongst the major contenders in this election.

Due to unavoidable conflicts, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party, will not be participating

in The Candidates Presidential Town Hall Series



https://twitter.com/NTANewsNow/status/1595060254672551936?t=H0mjad3Bc9TUXauS0vwvrA&s=19

