Barely three months to 2023 poll, there was a fresh row over alleged non-payment of a $5.9million fees by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to secure a visa to visit the United States in 2018.

A firm, Legacy Logistics LLC Limited, alleged that Atiku was yet to pay the princely sum for the visa.

Although the firm alleged that Atiku’s trip was applauded by his teeming supporters, he did not pay for the services rendered.

It alleged that Atiku intentionally refused to honour his part of the service agreement despite repeated demands.

But Atiku’s legal adviser, Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN) , who was named by the firm to be in the know of the agreement, said the company did not procure any visa for the PDP candidate

https://thenationonlineng.net/atiku-firm-in-row-over-5-9m-visa-bill-payment/

