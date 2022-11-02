Atiku Is Raila Odinga, We Will Retire Him As Politcal Tourist To Dubai – Shettima

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima, has likened the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the leader of Opposition in Kenya, Raila Odinga.

Odinga has contested a series of elections, but lost, including the presidential election of this year won by President William Ruto.

The former Borno state governor, who spoke at the ongoing Town Hall meeting between the Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Business Community/Organised Private Sector, said Atiku is more of Raila Odinga instead of Abraham Lincoln of the United States of America.

“I respect Atiku but a man that cannot unite his party cannot lead the country. He is not Abraham Lincoln, he is Raila Odinga. And we will retire him politically in 2023,” he said.

Odinga unsuccessfully stood for election as President of Kenya five times while Abraham Lincoln endured a steady stream of failure and defeat before becoming President of the United States.

Atiku, who first sought to be the president of Nigeria in 1992, lost presidential election in 2007 and 2019 while failing to pick the ticket of his party in 2011 and 2015.

He was Vice President from 1999 to 2007.

