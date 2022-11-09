Atiku Meets Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Sen. Bala Mohammed our beloved Bauchi governor is a committed party man who is 100% dedicated to the mandate of rescuing Nigeria.

Here is what he tweeted few hours ago…..

“Today, I led a delegation of Bauchi State stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja on a courtesy visit to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Key to our discussion were issues relating to the progress of our great party”

North East is Atiku 100% forget what anybody tells you, APC is on terminal leave across Nigeria.

Like Dr. Oche Otorkpa declared yesterday, Atiku is well prepared and ready to ensure that we dont buy a bag of rice for 100,000, but we all have a role to play.

A vote for Atiku and All PDP candidates will ensure that we take back our country, RESET her and get our nation working again.

Together we can get it done!

Source: https://twitter.com/SenBalaMohammed/status/1590037248229396481?t=20x9Kfzc-QwJP6Oq7C7UPw&s=19

