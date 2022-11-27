Atiku Not Running For Drug Trafficking & Money Laundering – Aide Slams Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said he is “running” to unify the country and make life better for Nigerians.

Atiku, who spoke through his media aide, Paul Ibe, was reacting to a statement made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, at a meeting with niger Delta monarchs in Delta State on Friday.

Ibe told Saturday Sun that the former vice president is “running” to recover what has allegedly been run down by the APC led federal government in the last seven years.

According to him, “he is not running to perjury. He is not running to forgery. He is not running to drug trafficking and money laundering. He is not running to a past that is unknown.

“He is running to make life better for Nigerians. He is running to give back to the society. He is running to use his experience to recover Nigeria. He is running to restructure Nigeria. He is running to unify the country that has been divided by seven years of an incompetent and clueless APC administration that was foisted on Nigerians by people like Tinubu.”



