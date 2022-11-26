Atiku & Okowa Meet Leaders And Members Of Nigeria’s Private Sector In Lagos (Photos)

My running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, @IAOkowa, and I, are currently having a Business Dialogue with leaders and members of Nigeria’s private sector in Lagos, where we are sharing our plans to RECOVER Nigeria. -AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1596477440372924419

