Atiku Presents His Agenda To The Lagos Business School Alumni

This morning, the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party H.E Atiku Abubakar will be speaking to the alumni of the Lagos Business School on how he intends to rescue our collapsing economy, create jobs and return our country to the path of greatness.

As one of the biggest employers of labour in Nigeria, Atiku has vast experience in the management of businesses and the economy.

As Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, he chaired the National Economic Council which was responsible for assembling the outstanding talent that transformed the Nigerian economy, more than quadrupling GDP between 2000 – 2007.

APC, met a bag of rice at #7500 today its almost #50,000, they met the dollar at #190 today its almost 900.

PDP & Atiku Abubakar remains Nigeria’s last hope of rescuing Nigeria from the tragedy that has befallen her!

Together we can can get it done!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

