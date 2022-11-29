Atiku Reacts To ‘Great Nation’ Performance By Timi Dakolo And Others

If there is one artist in Nigeria whose song makes great sense and inspires patriotism that person will be TImi Dakolo.

An exceptional talent and a great Nigerian, Timi’s performance at Atiku Meets The Creative Industry Event prompted H.E Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to post this special message on his social media handle:

“Thank you, TIMI DAKOLO OFFICIAL (and, by extension, the fraternity of the creative industry), for your solemn yet invigorating performance. Indeed, my running mate, Dr Ifeanyi A. Okowa, and I have taken the stand and are committed to RECOVER Nigeria. -AA “#AtikuMeetsCreativeIndustry

The PDP Presidential candidate H.E Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa are committed to rivitalizing the creative industry landscape in Nigeria to create more opportunities for young people and help our nation and her People achieve thier full potentials.

Don’t waste your vote, Nigeria cannot afford another minute of APC beyond May 28th, 2023, the consequences will be unimaginable.

As One We Can Get It Done!!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

Watch Video Performance Here

https://fb.watch/h5oOOTKrpR/

