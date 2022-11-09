Atiku Sends Condolences To The Families Of Victims Of Ogwo-Ogwu Fire

My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by the reported chemical explosion in the popular Ogbo Ogwu International Market in Onitsha Anambra State.

On behalf of my family and team, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the government and people of Anambra State.

I urge for government to ensure quick response to such situations to not only forestall such occurrences but also prevent loss of lives and properties. -AA
