Atiku Sends Condolences To The Families Of Victims Of Ogwo-Ogwu Fire

My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by the reported chemical explosion in the popular Ogbo Ogwu International Market in Onitsha Anambra State.

On behalf of my family and team, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the government and people of Anambra State.

I urge for government to ensure quick response to such situations to not only forestall such occurrences but also prevent loss of lives and properties. -AA

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0KtyC7taoC4zXRY7YiieE16jDYej9eE1oeEhyfCKsEJpFQTT5bErtJPtAu4bnZ6Ewl&id=100044152610571

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related