The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to uphold press freedom if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku made the promise on Wednesday when he engaged members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos State.

Giving accolades to the Nigerian media, the former Vice President said: “I want to pay tribute to the press for their role in the restoration of democracy in Nigeria. Many of you have sacrificed your life and career.”

He also used the opportunity of the interactive session to reel out his plans for Nigerians as contained in his manifesto titled “My Covenant with Nigerians” as well as the Recover Agenda of the PDP.

Atiku kicked off his speech by informing the editors that he sees himself as a true Nigerian in every sense mainly because he has spent the greater part of his career in the south and as such, he knows the south as much as he knows the north.

When asked about his economic blueprint for Nigeria, Atiku said he intends to continue with the economic policy of the PDP government in 1999-2007 which includes to liberalize the economy, empower the private sector and continue with the privatization agenda of the Obasanjo-led administration.

“If you look at the thriving economy in the world, they allow the private sector run the economy,” said Atiku. “If you see the amount of work government has to do in-terms of constructing and decongesting our ports, railway, and you have to borrow, I will rather concession most of these projects to the private sector and give them tax incentives. This will bring progress, prosperity and peace”.

https://guardian.ng/news/atiku-vows-to-uphold-press-freedom-if-elected/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related