Atiku Welcomes Wike Camp’s Peace Overtures

Press Statement (Nov. 10th, 2022)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar welcomes reports that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the PDP candidate.

Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that has ensued has the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

https://twitter.com/omonlakiki/status/1590845975417044994?t=kBMBjhOv7AUiCmh51wupzQ&s=19

