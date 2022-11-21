Atiku’s Picture Missing As Benue PDP Unveils Campaign Vehicles

The image of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is conspicuously missing on the campaign vehicles of the Benue State chapter of the party.

The images of the vehicles which have been making rounds on social media have the pictures of Governor Samuel Ortom who is a senatorial candidate and those of some other party candidates in Benue.

However, the picture of Atiku was not included which might be further testimony to the resolve by Ortom and other aggrieved PDP governors (G5) who have vowed not to support Atiku’s presidential ambition except Iyorchia Ayu steps down as the PDP National Chairman and is replaced by a southerner.

Up to thirty vehicles were spotted but none has the image of Atiku printed on it.



https://www.naijanews.com/2022/11/21/atikus-picture-missing-as-benue-pdp-unveils-campaign-vehicles-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related