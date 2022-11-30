Atiku’s Presidency Violates Power Sharing Arrangement – Afenifere Backs G5 Governors

Atiku’s Presidency Violates Power Sharing Arrangement -Afenifere Backs G5 Govs On Ayu

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Tuesday threw its weight behind the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the presidential ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group blamed the crisis rocking the PDP on the violation of the party’s constitution and the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference on rotation of power between Northern and Southern regions of the country.

The Secretary General of the mainstream Yoruba organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni in a statement said the position of five PDP governors opposed to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar presidency led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike was supported by Afenifere which was of the believe that the power should come to the south after a Northerner, President Muhammadu Buhari has completed an eight-year tenure.

Ebiseeni, who was justifying the presence of Afenifere at the Southwest rally of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, said the constitution of the PDP was violated with the choice of Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to him, it was difficult for members of the Afenifere in good conscience and the peace of our nation to support the ill-advised choice of the PDP Presidential candidate on account of his region of origin.



