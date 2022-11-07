Atiku’s Supporters Attacked In Rivers State While Posting His Campaign Posters (Pix)

Supporters of Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential Candidate, in Rives State allege they were attacked while posting Atiku campaign posters in Omuma LGA, Rivers State.
Three of the supporters received machete cuts and are being admitted to the hospital.

Source : #superfmph

https://fb.watch/gEcn6vYzBQ/

