Baby Squeezes Face In Video After Tasting Something Bitter For The First Time (Pics)

A little boy named Jace has gone viral on TikTok due to his innocent reaction to the taste of a liquid he drank.

Jace’s mum, identified on TikTok as Sylvia Samone, posted the video capturing when the bottle of liquid touched his mouth.

The name of whatever was in the bottle was not stated, but it clearly did not taste nice on the boy’s tongue.

Bitter liquid in Jace’s tongue

As soon as Jace took one gulp of the substance, he removed his mouth speedily and began to move his lips in a funny way.

He turned away and made efforts to swallow and lick off the liquid from his mouth. A lot of people find his reaction to be very hilarious.

Source of Video:

https://www.tiktok.com/@sylviasamone/video/7144851451766967598

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related