Bala Mohammed Shows Support For Tinubu, Will Remain In PDP

Atiku PDP In Severe Pains As Bala Mohammed Passes Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu

Bala Mohamed Passes Strong Message To DG Tinubu Campaign, Lalong

Maybe dem never hear the gist today, so just pause make we nack una d Tori. As we dey talk so the Presidential Candidate for PDP, Atiku Abubarkar and the party the PDP itself dey in severe pains over wetin Bauchi State Governor talk today.

You know say FG don begin drilling of oil for inside Northern Nigeria as Gombe and Bauchi State don join Kogi as oil producing States. And we dey hear say confam dem don see 1 billion barrels of crude oil for there.

Anyway, na today na Buhari launch the process and the matter no pass say the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed wey be PDP Governor come reveal give the DG of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Simon Lalung say Bauchi go follow wetin Baba Buhari talk, him say Bauchi State has always been a Buhari state and for next year election na where Baba say make dem enter dem go follow.

And you know say at the same time the PDP G 5 Governors don kick start their own campaign without Atiku , we even hear for inside Bush Radio say dem don even throw their support for Jagaban.

According to a conflicting report, Atiku and his party are in excruciating pain over the recent development, which has the potential to endanger his bid for the presidency. Atiku, who is well aware that this will be his final campaign, is reportedly not pleased with the way the PDP Governors are dissing him.

It has been confirmed through the grapevine that Bala Mohammed will remain in the PDP and wreck havoc within the party because he regards Atiku as untrustworthy. Lastly for those of una wey no sabi wetin dem dey call CRYPTIC message , wetin Bala Mohammed just do na to pass vote of confidence on Tinubu wey be Buhari candidate for the coming presidential election , una remember say na Buhari himself kick off Tinubu campaign for Jos.

My people go ask say , Wahala be like wetin again

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah na the Principal of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/atiku-pdp-in-severe-pains-as-bala-mohammed-passes-vote-of-confidence-on-tinubu/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related