Bawa: Court Sets Aside Conviction Of EFCC Boss For Contempt

https://www.nairaland.com/7423270/efcc-chairman-bawa-sentenced-kuje#118223978

https://www.nairaland.com/7423830/efcc-chair-bawa-reacts-after#118233987

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has set aside the contempt proceedings and all the orders of conviction for contempt against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Justice Chizoba Oji set aside the proceedings on Thursday after hearing an application brought by the EFCC Chairman.

The application was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) (a) and Section 36(1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Section 91 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, Cap S6 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 and other relevant enactments.

The court found that at the time of the order, the EFCC Chairman was not in contempt of court as he had complied with the order that the Respondent’s Range Rover be released and by several internal memoranda, the Applicant had initiated the commission’s internal mechanism to ensure the payment of the sum of N40, 000,000 to the Respondent.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/11/10/just-in-court-sets-aside-conviction-of-efcc-boss-for-contempt/amp/

