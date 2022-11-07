Bayelsa Politician Who Sued 19-Year-Old Girl For Leaking Their Sex Video Dies (Pix)

Politician Who Sued 19-Year-Old For Leaking Sex Video Allegedly Dies In Bayelsa

By Ebiowei Lawal

Former Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Board/Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education in Bayelsa State, Walton Liverpool, who sued a 19-year-old girl, Miss Charlotte Delhi, for leaking their sex video in Yenagoa has allegedly died.

Details of what led to his death are still sketchy as of press time, but Tribune Online learned from anonymous family sources the body of Liverpool who is also an Inlaw to the former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has been deposited at the Federal Medical Center Morgue.

His mistress who is currently serving time at the Okaka Medium Correctional Center, Charlotte, was arrested by the DSS and charged with circulating their sex video sometime last year in an attempt to allegedly blackmail him.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/politician-who-sued-19-year-old-for-leaking-sex-video-allegedly-dies-in-bayelsa/

Previous threads https://www.nairaland.com/6808547/dss-sues-charlotte-delhi-blackmailing

https://www.nairaland.com/6815968/blackmailer-charlotte-delhi-granted-n5m

