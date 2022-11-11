BBNaija’s Christy O Acquires A G-Wagon Worth ₦100 Million (Photo, Video)

“No endorsement nothing nothing boom Gwagon” Fans React As BBNaija’s Christy O Acquires a G-wagon worth ₦100m

The former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Christiana Ojumu, popularly known as Christy O, shared a video of herself driving a white Mercedes Benz G-wagon worth over 100 million naira. She caused a stir online after she claimed that she had just acquired the car.

The former Big Brother Naija 7 housemate set tongues wagging online after she shared a video of herself chilling in the new white Mercedes Benz G-wagon.

However, this seemingly good news has gotten people to wonder if acquiring such an expensive car at the moment should be a priority for a young celebrity like herself While others have slammed the story as nothing but fake news geared at stirring people’s attention to her since she didn’t do well during her short stint on the BBNaija show

Many fans of the BBNaija show have reacted to the video shared by the reality TV star claiming that it is nothing but a publicity stunt, and if it is true she did acquire the luxury SUV, then her priorities her skewed.

Some fans have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, while others opined that Christy O was chasing clout with the vehicle because she can’t possibly afford it.

