Beautiful Malawian Lady Commits Suicide After Her Boyfriend Dumped Her (Pics)

The last tweet of a 24-year-old lady, who committed suicide in Lilongwe, Malawi, has surfaced.

The Deceased Student and entrepreneur identified as Mary Fulu, hanged herself on November 2, 2022, after her boyfriend dumped her for another lady.

Spokesperson of Kanengo Police Station, Gresham Ngwira, who confirmed the incident last week, said Mary became depressed after her boyfriend reportedly terminated their relationship.

“The woman had been going to Bwaila Hospital for treatment and counselling. However, this morning she died by suicide. She silently went into the boys quarter and hanged herself,” reads part of the police report.

The report adds that officers from Kanengo Police Station together with medical personnel visited the scene where dead body was carried for post-mortem which revealed that death was due to strangulation.”

However, sources close to her family said the boyfriend identified simply as Neil, from Blantyre, ended their relationship after he impregnated another woman.

On the day she took her own life, Mary had tweeted: “We were good for each other”

Furthermore, days leading to her death, she also retweeted posts about suicide and depression.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/we-were-good-for-each-other-last-tweet-of-24-year-old-lady-who-committed-suicide-after-her-boyfriend-ended-their-relationship.html

