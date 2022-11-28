Beautiful Pictures From KCR Dog Walk 2022 In Port Harcourt

As usual, the KCR dog walk was fun-filled. We had over 200 dog lovers in attendance. Hundreds of beautiful dog lovers within and outside the state came for the event.

The event was sponsored by top-notch dog food brands like;
– Optimax dog food
– Natures protection
– Goldcrumbs dog food

Professional dog trainers/handlers were also on ground with their dogs to show us/display some tricks.

Free vaccinations and pet cards were also given to every dog present.

Indeed, the event was a great success.

See pictures below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cld8TtWohuU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

