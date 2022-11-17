Beautiful UNIPORT ‘Virgin Corper’ Brags About Her Purity (Photos)

Faith Ehimare, a University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) graduate, who is currently undergoing her one year compulsory national youth service, has bragged about being a virgin, IGBERETV reports.

In a post she shared on Facebook a few days ago, Ehimare said since people display their nudity, she can equally display her chastity.

Her post read;

”UNIPORT VIRGIN CORPER!! YES I BE SURE GIRL FROM PORT HARCOURT. I SCHOOLED IN UNIPORT, GRADUATED TOP OF MY CLASS AND WE STILL PLENTY WEY BE VIRGIN.

If You Could display nudity, I can display chastity!! I Know you have a reservation about Uniport girls, especially the ones that stays at Alakahia and Aluu.

Well, this post may not sit right with you, because in our world nudity is applauded whilst Chastity is slammed. We are Christians but we keep quiet and allow evil thrive. However, I owe humanity the gift of light. So I’d share.

If you could recall, I had shared my story with you, about my school days. I told you how I had become the BGS female in my department, Political Science and Public Administration U2016. I talked about the misdeeds, critics and hate I was shown in school. I talked about how I was labeled a prostitute, lesbian and whatever they chose to call me.

I wouldn’t lie, I had terrible times during these period. Reason that, I would be spending years with these people who shredded me in pieces. I had times I didn’t want to see their faces. I had times I wanted them to see me for me and not the lies that beclouded their thoughts of me. I wanted them to love me genuinely and not look at me in disgust. I wanted real friendship. All I wanted was for them to see me differently.

I had so much wants from these people that I almost lost myself and focus. I wanted them to hear me out, just once, to clear the misconceptions and bridge between us, but I got none. I was caught in between sticking to who I was and wanting to tell them how wrong they were of me. I literally, wanted them to like me. Yes, I needed a validation. From who kwanu?

It feels laughable now when I remember those days. How tiring it was proving point to people who will still talk you down. People who believed pre marital sex was normal and if you speak against it, it is either you are a liar or pretender.

As some persons are reading this piece now, beneath their breath they are either genuinely scared that evil might befall me as I have spoke up, some feel it isn’t necessary to claim saint outside whilst others feel I am a liar.

And, I know right, it’s a taboo to talk about Virginity in public. Ofcourse, it doesn’t sit right with you because you have a reservation about people who talk about their chastity in public. You believe virginity shouldn’t be a public affairs, but it is okay to openly display and appreciate nudity. You believe if one talk about it, the person might be raped or even be kidnapped and used for rituals.

I can understand your fears, but I don’t intend to keep quiet anytime soon. I am Sharing this with you because I know the pressure is real. We hear on a daily how a girl of 22 has slept with hundreds and thousands of men in a year. Yabaleft goes ahead to help sell them, by reposting and then people make fancy of the situation, by applauding them. Leaving you with no option other than to ask yourself if your private part is still working. My darling, you are a special specimen, forget the pressure, stay away from the troubles of the heart, spirit, soul and body. Be chaste, it is possible!!!

If you could display nudity, I can display chastity. I believe we can have a society that applauds decency over nudity yet again!

YES I BE SURE GIRL FROM PORT HARCOURT AND I SCHOOLED IN UNIPORT AND WE STILL PLENTY WEY BE VIRGIN.

My name is Faith Ehimare I am on a journey to carrying Virginity on my head like akara. Kindly, follow me on this journey and you are free to call me coper shun!!!”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0PouuNcxaab1Bi5EhDASj4ZVZirHM2tFHo8Hn86SkK2zhhAMEKZ19qYhLwLsCMrEul&id=100086023759890

