Before Your Son Brings Another Son As His Wife, Wake Up – Bishop Oyedepo

The General Overseer of Winners Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo has Charged Church members to wake up, to the emerging growth of sex gender marriage globally.

The Bishop in a Church sermon few minutes extracted video, shared by Lindaikejiblog was quoted saying, “Before your son will bring another son as his wife, wake up, telling his church members, especially parents – to be more proactive.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ac7ZSO5hAE

He went further to pray against such development in their homes, saying may they not suffer such assault in their lives.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cld3W3Sg3JC/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

