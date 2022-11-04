‘Billions Of Naira Stashed In Wike, Ganduje, Matawalle’s Home’ – Sahara Reporters

EXCLUSIVE: Billions Of Naira Cash Stashed In Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt Homes Of Nigerian Governors Wike, Ganduje, Matawalle Uncovered By Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC

Multiple sources on Friday identified the governors as Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, in exclusive interviews with SaharaReporters.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered billions of Naira in cash stashed in various houses of some serving governors.

Multiple sources on Friday identified the governors as Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, in exclusive interviews with SaharaReporters.

governors, multiple sources in the anti-graft agency identified them as Governors Wike, Ganduje and Matawalle of Rivers, Kano and Zamfara respectively to SaharaReporters.

“The three governors we are monitoring are Governors Wike, Matawalle and Kano’s Ganduje. Billions of naira stashed in their homes in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano have been discovered,” a top EFCC official told SaharaReporters.

“These three state governors were caught trying to move these huge sums of notes kept in their residences after the CBN announced its decision to redesign the naira notes.

“They are in billions; that of Ganduje is purely kept in Kano but he has used some parts to pay for a hotel he’s building in Abuja. The hotel is at the back of the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre.”

“Zamfara governor, Matawalle kept his own in some houses he owns in Abuja while Wike has his own kept in Abuja and Port Harcourt,” one of the sources said.

In 2018, two videos of Ganduje allegedly receiving kickbacks from contractors trended on social media.

The videos published by Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper, showed the governor receiving bundles of dollars and putting them into his flowing dress known as ‘babanriga’ in the northern part of Nigeria.

The governor had reportedly requested $5 million from the contractors who recorded the video while handing part of the payment to him.

In one of the videos, the governor appeared to have received $230,000, which he hastily stashed in his ‘babanriga,’ a flowing dress common in northern Nigeria.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/04/exclusive-billions-naira-cash-stashed-abuja-kano-port-harcourt-homes-nigerian-governors

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related