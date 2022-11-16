Boko Haram Kills 20 Women Labelled As Witches In Borno

Members of the deadly Boko Haram Islamic sect on Tuesday killed over 20 women labelled as witches.

The women were reportedly kidnapped from Gwoza community in Borno, northeastern Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terror group killed the women who were labelled as witches following the death of the children of a Boko Haram commander, identified as Ali Ngulde.

“Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde slaughtered about 20 women by slitting their throats after accusing them of being witches in Borno,” a military source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

“About 40 of them were abducted last week, over 10 were slaughtered in Gwoza town last Thursday and more than 10 were killed during the weekend.

“The women were all suspected of witchcraft after the sudden death of the children of the jihadist group’s commander.”

In January 2022, members of the terrorist group invaded the police mobile training school in the Limankara in the Gwoza local government area of Borno State. Some were abducted in the process.

The training school is about 25 kilometres from Gwoza town, the hometown of Senator Ali Ndume, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/15/breaking-boko-haram-kills-over-20-women-labelled-witches-borno

