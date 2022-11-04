Bola Tinubu Donates ₦‎100 Million To Victims Of Kogi Flood

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured the people of Kogi State that he will ensure the state gets all that is due to the people, when he is elected President of Nigeria.

Appreciating the tumultuous crowd that trooped into Lokoja from all over Kogi State to demonstrate support and solidarity for him and the presidential running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, he promised that the voice and demands of Kogi people would be heard loud and clear, not only in the campaign council, but also in the incoming APC administration.

The APC presidential flagbearer, who spoke, yesterday, in Lokoja, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, also donated N100 million to victims of Kogi flood.

He pledged that building on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, his incoming administration would work assiduously to confront security, revamp the economy, target double-digit GDP, increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower the people through creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages, among others.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/with-me-as-president-youll-get-your-dues-tinubu-assures-kog-people/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related