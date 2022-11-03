Bola Tinubu Mourns Reverend Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of Most Rev. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye and the Christian community over his passing.

Most Rev. Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Province 1 and Bishop of Lagos, died during the week at 53.

Asíwájú Tinubu described the death of the bishop as sad and unfortunate, while wishing him eternal rest.

In a condolence message issued by his Media Office, the APC presidential candidate said:

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr. Humprey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Province I and Bishop of Lagos.

“I knew and interacted closely with Most Rev. Olumakaiye. A true man of God who evinced that divine calling each time you encountered him, his death is most unfortunate and a loss not only to the Christendom but to me and many others as well.

“He was truly committed to the service of God and humanity. He was helpful in forging good relationship between Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos through his gospel of tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence for which many will remember and extol him.

“I pray that Almighty God grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family, relations, the Lagos diocese, members of the Archbishop’s Palace Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, Lagos, the entire Christian community and indeed all of us who knew him.”

Tinubu Media Office,

Tunde Rahman,

November 2, 2022.



https://lagostoday.com.ng/asiwaju-tinubu-mourns-rev-olumakaiye/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related