Bola Tinubu Mourns Sobur Olawale

I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Hon. Sobur Olawale who, until his tragic demise yesterday, represented Mushin Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Omititi, as he was affectionately called by friends and loved ones, was a beloved family man, committed lawmaker and loyal party faithful. He was unrelenting in his support for the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

I sympathise with his family and constituents, and pray the Almighty comforts those he left behind while granting him eternal rest.

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1592793274867396609?t=P4F1PPKL6kafpRB3De00hg&s=19

