Bola Tinubu Puts Up A Picture Of Him In Suit

Gbe body eh: See Why This Latest Photo Of Tinubu Would Put A Smile On Your Face

Ise yen killing them sha

Because I swear God the vibe go killy dem pa

Kpro kpro kpro, we go dey wound dem like that …Oga boss – Recall this hit jam that year by Zlatan and Burna Boy? Yes oh, that is how this fresh photo of Tinubu is currently dishing out the vibes.

The APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu certainly knows how to inspire his fans and at the same time send the necessary signal to haters who refuse to see anything positive in his personality just because he is not their preferred candidate. The photo alone looks inspiring and would definitely put a smile on your face.

Tinubu appears to be looking fresh, young, and savvy, as e dey pain some na so e dey sweet others. Meanwhile, do you remember the dance move that goes with the song Killing Them Gbe body eh.

Tinubu is really killing the haters sha…So take a look at the awesome pics and tell us WAT YA THINK?

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/gbe-body-eh-see-why-this-latest-photo-of-tinubu-would-put-a-smile-on-your-face/

