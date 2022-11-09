Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC chieftains during a Dinner with campaign patrons at the Presidential campaign council in Abuja today.
https://www.facebook.com/100064388334182/posts/pfbid0BpnY342yGm6exNdt8zYWYiV7KGoMg22eG48qAYrHSwYq5WtCxptFJjEvtW6Ci5Hsl/
Bola Tinubu & Shettima Meet APC Campaign Patrons In Abuja (Pictures)
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC chieftains during a Dinner with campaign patrons at the Presidential campaign council in Abuja today.