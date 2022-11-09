Bola Tinubu & Shettima Meet APC Campaign Patrons In Abuja (Pictures)

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC chieftains during a Dinner with campaign patrons at the Presidential campaign council in Abuja today.

