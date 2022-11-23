Buhari Appoints Christy Uba As Acting DG, NYSC

PRESS STATEMENT

MRS CHRISTY UBA TO OVERSEE NYSC PENDING THE APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTANTIVE DIRECTOR GENERAL

Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President.

Eddy Megwa fnipr

Director, Press and Public Relations



https://www.facebook.com/100066436096498/posts/pfbid05PWjSZs7DU5CpcdJQ1D34NDMQTAaCsQ3cK6r613JQwyHUxeeq72B71ev51rXHBHul/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7438517/buhari-approves-removal-mohammed-fadah#118476361

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related