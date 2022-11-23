Buhari Appoints Christy Uba As Acting DG, NYSC

PRESS STATEMENT
MRS CHRISTY UBA TO OVERSEE NYSC PENDING THE APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTANTIVE DIRECTOR GENERAL
Following the removal of Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah as Director General, National Youth Service Corps by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, Mrs Christy Uba, Director, Information and Communications Technology, the most senior Director in the Scheme has taken over the leadership of the Corps in the capacity of Overseer, pending the appointment of a substantive Director General by Mr President.
Eddy Megwa fnipr
Director, Press and Public Relations
https://www.facebook.com/100066436096498/posts/pfbid05PWjSZs7DU5CpcdJQ1D34NDMQTAaCsQ3cK6r613JQwyHUxeeq72B71ev51rXHBHul/?mibextid=Nif5oz
Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7438517/buhari-approves-removal-mohammed-fadah#118476361