Buhari Has Performed Above Any President In Nigeria’s History — Zamfara APC

Publicity Secretary of the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Idris, has boasted that within the 62 years of Nigeria’s existence as a nation, the country has by no means had a frontrunner like President Muhammadu Buhari.

Making the assertion in a chat with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Idris stated regardless of all of the challenges facing the nation within the final seven years, Buhari has “performed creditably well, way above any president in Nigeria’s history”.

The APC spokesman stated the one unfavorable is the shortage of widespread publicity to showcase the nice works of the President.

“However, more publicity needs to be given to the myriad programmes and policies, as well as the achievements of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.”

https://dailypostngr.com/2022/11/buhari-has-performed-above-any-president-in-nigerias-history-zamfara-apc/

