Buhari Lands In Jos For APC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

President Muhammadu Buhari landed in Jos, Plateau state. Ahead of APC Presidential candidate campaign flag-off, on 15th November, 2022.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: