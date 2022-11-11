Buhari: No Going Back On Naira Redesign

•Says politicians won’t be allowed to intimidate voters with money

President Muhammadu Buhari has said there was no going back on the planned redesign of the N1,000, N500, and N200 bank notes.

He spoke against the backdrop of public criticisms that have trailed the announcement on October 26 by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, that the apex bank would redesign the Naira.

In an interview with the NTA after meeting his Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, on Wednesday, Buhari said his government would not jettison the plan. He also said politicians would not be allowed to intimidate voters with money in the 2023 general elections.

“No going back. My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration. So, Nigerians should vote for whoever they like from whichever political party. Nobody will be allowed to mobilise resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency. That is what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader.”

The president said he met with King Charles III to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom.

He said King Charles III asked him whether he has a house in the UK or not.

“He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no, I live in Nigeria alone, the only house I have are those I have before I got into government and I am not very much interested in having houses all over the place. I feel much freer when I have nothing,” the President said.

Buhari said Nigeria had a large market and that it was only wise for the business relationship between the two countries to be nurtured.

“Firstly, we are to meet with the King in Kigali, but unfortunately, the meeting was postponed. He is interested very much in Nigeria, maybe because of Nigeria’s relationship with Britain for long, our economic strength, I think we are still of great attachment to them,” he said.

Buhari said the British monarch spoke very well of Nigeria and wanted the relationship to continue.

The President is on medical vacation in the Uk and is expected back in time

