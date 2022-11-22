Buhari, Tinubu, Bala Muhammed Launch Oil Drilling Process In The North

History Made: Tinubu Spotted As Buhari Launch Oil Drilling Process In The North (Photos)

Buhari, Tinubu Attend Groundbreaking Event For Oil Exploration In The North (Photos)

It is no longer news that the Federal Government will begin drilling for oil in Northern Nigeria, as Gombe and Bauchi States have officially become oil-producing states following the discovery of 1 billion barrels of crude oil. Buhari pursued the initiative aggressively upon taking office, and it is now a reality.

In addition, a 50,000bdp refinery and a 150MW power plant will be built near the sites, as Nigeria will focus on local consumption

Today Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted at the groundbreaking event held at the Kolmani Oil Field, the project is powered by the Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

See photos of Tinubu, Buhari, and other governors at today’s historic event.



