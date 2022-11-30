Buhari’s Daughters Join Tinubu-Shettima Women Campaign In Katsina (Photo)

Two daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra and Hanan were among other notable figures who joined women from Nigeria northwest to flag-off Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign in Katsina on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, their mother, Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who is the Grand Patron of the Tinubu-Shetima Women Presidential Campaign Team, was represented at the ocassion by the wife of the APC Presidential candidate, Senator Remi Tinubu.

While addressing the northwestern women at the Katsina People’s Square where the flag-off held, Senator Remi thanked the Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the good people of Katsina State for the years of friendship and support shown her husband over the years, assuring that they will not forsake the north if the party wins in 2023.

She also prayed to God to grant Masari the wherewithal to continue to contribute to the wellbeing of our nation for many more years to come.

“I want to assure you that if you vote for us we will be there for you, we will be your partner in progress.

“We will do all it takes to see that the north west, even the northeast have peace in their border,” Senator Remi said.

On her part, the wife of the APC Vice Presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, who is also the Coordinator Northwest Zone Women Campaign Team appealed to women from the zone to support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket from top to bottom come 2023 election.

Also, speaking at the flag-off, Masari assured that the people of Katsina State will stand by Tinubu till the end.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at home with us in Katsina State. He has been with us since before 1999. Its not like we have known him just yesterday. We have been with him for a very long time.

“Katsina State is the home of APC and APC here in Katsina stand by him 100%. We stood by him before, we stand by him today and we will stand by him tomorrow,” Masari said.



